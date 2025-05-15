Puro.earth Secures €11 M Series B Financing Led by Nasdaq with Participation from Fortum Innovation & Venturing to strengthen its supplier infrastructure

Strategic financing supports Puro.earth initiatives to accelerate carbon removal at scale



On 4 September 2025, Puro.earth, a leading carbon-crediting platform for engineered carbon dioxide removal (CDR), announced it has raised €11 million in a Series B funding round led by Nasdaq with participation from Fortum Innovation & Venturing. Puro.earth will deploy this funding to strengthen the infrastructure that supports its best-in-class certification journey for suppliers. Key initiatives include enabling more frequent issuance of high-integrity carbon removal credits, facilitating offtake agreements, and advancing open integration of digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) tools.



The new investment builds on a period of strong growth and innovation at Puro.earth, highlighted by enhancements to its market-leading biochar methodology, the launch of an API enabling streamlined carbon removal trading through sales channels, strategic partnerships with leading organizations to facilitate CDR project financing, and the appointment of new leadership to accelerate carbon removal at scale. It reinforces Puro.earth’s strategic mission to scale high-integrity carbon removal markets globally, solidifying its role as a leading standard and registry for scientifically rigorous and independently verified CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs). By enhancing Puro.earth’s customer offerings to meet rising demand for durable carbon removals, Nasdaq and Puro.earth are well positioned—through their combined financial market and climate expertise—to drive innovation and to scale the carbon market.



“Carbon removal is evolving from innovation to infrastructure,” said Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth. “With this latest round of funding, we’re strengthening the systems that facilitate scale in CDR deployment and enhancing our customer offerings to better support the growing demand for durable engineered removals. Our approach is grounded in science, market discipline, and transparency. This is what our ecosystem of buyers and suppliers demands—Nasdaq and Puro.earth are well-placed to meet this need by combining financial infrastructure and climate expertise to foster innovation and accelerate the carbon market growth.”



“With this investment, we aim to accelerate our shared vision of enabling high-integrity carbon markets,” said Fredrik Ekström, Head of Carbon Markets at Nasdaq and Chairman of the Board at Puro.earth. “Together with Nasdaq's efforts to advance the technological infrastructure of carbon markets, Puro.earth is delivering the transparency and operational capacity essential to making carbon dioxide removal (CDR) a credible and investable solution in both carbon and financial markets.”



Puro.earth developed the first standard dedicated to engineered carbon removal in 2019 as part of Fortum’s Innovation & Venturing unit. In 2021, Nasdaq became the majority owner of the company. To date, Puro.earth has issued more than 1 million CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs) - more than any other engineered CDR standard and registry to-date.



