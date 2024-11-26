PureWave and University of Wyoming Partner on Hydrogen Tech

Longhorn Exploration Corp (TSE:PWH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PureWave Hydrogen Corp. has partnered with the University of Wyoming to advance geologic hydrogen containment technology. This collaboration grants PureWave access to innovative synthetic clay suspension technology designed to enhance hydrogen storage efficiency. The partnership represents a significant step in PureWave’s strategy to harness naturally occurring hydrogen resources safely and sustainably.

For further insights into TSE:PWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.