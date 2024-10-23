PureCycle Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in PureCycle Technologies (PCT) with 2,226 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 108.01%. 11/1 weekly 11.5 calls and 10/25 weekly 11 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.38. Earnings are expected on November 5th.
