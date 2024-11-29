Purebread Brands Reports Strong Q2 Revenue Growth

Coho Collective Kitchens Inc (TSE:BRED) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Purebread Brands Inc. reported impressive Q2 2025 financial results, with a 188% increase in revenue to $4.7 million and a 121% rise in gross profit to $3.0 million year-over-year. The company attributes this growth to strong retail sales from Purebread Bakery and increased revenue from shared kitchen facilities, alongside a successful cost reduction strategy that decreased operating expenses. Additionally, Purebread achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, marking a significant improvement from the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:BRED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.