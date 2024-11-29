News & Insights

Purebread Brands Reports Strong Q2 Revenue Growth

November 29, 2024 — 10:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coho Collective Kitchens Inc (TSE:BRED) has released an update.

Purebread Brands Inc. reported impressive Q2 2025 financial results, with a 188% increase in revenue to $4.7 million and a 121% rise in gross profit to $3.0 million year-over-year. The company attributes this growth to strong retail sales from Purebread Bakery and increased revenue from shared kitchen facilities, alongside a successful cost reduction strategy that decreased operating expenses. Additionally, Purebread achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, marking a significant improvement from the previous year.

