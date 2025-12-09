Pure Storage's 27% Fall: Real Opportunity or Deserved Correction?

Amid a boom in artificial intelligence (AI) and data center investment, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) has emerged as a key beneficiary. Over the past three years, the tech stock is up nearly 150% as of the Dec. 8 close. Despite mid-term performance being strong, performance over the very recent past has been anything but.

On Dec. 2, Pure Storage reported its latest financial results. Shares got absolutely battered the next day, tanking 27% as the market reacted to the release. Recent results and the stock’s current outlook raise the question of whether the decline reflects a buying opportunity or signals deeper challenges ahead.

PSTG Hits Its Marks in Q3 FY2026

At first glance, Pure Storage’s latest results did not provide much to complain about. Revenue grew by 16% to $964 million. This slightly beat Wall Street estimates, which called for revenue near $956 million, or 15% growth. The company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 16% to 58 cents. These numbers were in line with expectations.

The company also slightly increased its full fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) revenue guidance to between $3.63 billion and $3.64 billion. Pure Storage’s fiscal year reporting period is one year ahead of the calendar period. The company’s previous FY2026 revenue guidance was between $3.60 billion and $3.63 billion. The firm’s updated guidance was just above what Wall Street had anticipated.

Overall, sales, adjusted EPS, and guidance were solid across the board. However, when it comes to Pure Storage’s 27% fall, the devil is in the details.

R&D and Expense Growth Expectations Weigh on PSTG Shares

The market looks clearly fixated on Pure Storage’s rising costs and expectations that those costs will rise further. Last quarter, the company’s R&D spending was 19.8% of revenue, up from 18% a year ago, raising questions about further margin expansion.

For FY2027, the company plans to make “significant incremental investments in R&D and sales and marketing." It plans to do this to sustain its momentum and capture additional profitable growth opportunities. This information, as well as its vagueness, exacerbates the concern outlined above. The company also stated that it is evaluating how it may adjust its offerings to hyperscalers, which could lead to changes in gross margin. It is possible that the company may start selling hardware to hyperscalers, which could dilute hyperscaler gross margin, as all of its sales to these customers are currently software-based.

FY2027 Guidance Could Mark an Inflection Point for PSTG

The MarketBeat consensus price target on Pure Storage now sits at just over $95. This figure implies significant upside in shares to the tune of 34%. This metric changes moderately when looking at price targets updated or issued after the company’s earnings release. The average among these targets comes in at around $92.50, suggesting that shares could rise by 30%.

It is also interesting to note that among analysts for whom MarketBeat had previous price target data, the average of their targets actually rose by 6%. This stands in stark contrast to the stock’s 27% fall. Along with the overall upside implied by recent targets, this data point suggests that Pure Storage’s sell-off may be significantly overblown.

Still, there is a decent amount of risk surrounding Pure Storage over the next few months. The company will provide guidance in its next earnings report for FY2027. This should contain concrete details about how the company’s investments will affect growth and profitability. If the trade-off between these two is worse than investors anticipate, the stock could see another significant down move. On the other hand, if the trade-off is better than anticipated, the stock could see a solid move to the upside. However, the company would also likely need to hit or beat expectations in Q4 FY2026.

Even after a large sell-off, Pure Storage is not a stock that comes across as deeply undervalued. The company needs to experience substantial growth over an extended period to justify its valuation. Overall, the risk-reward tradeoff for Pure Storage appears relatively balanced at this point. The firm will likely release its guidance for FY2027 in late February 2026, marking a key point to reassess the stock’s outlook.

