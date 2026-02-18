Pure Storage vs. NetApp: Which Data Storage Stock Is the Better Pick?

The explosion of data from AI, cloud computing and digital transformation has driven demand for data storage/management solutions.

In this evolving landscape, two prominent names stand out: Pure Storage PSTG and NetApp NTAP. Both these data infrastructure companies serve enterprise clients with storage and data management solutions. Yet their strategic positioning, financial profiles and growth trajectories differ considerably.

For investors deciding between PSTG and NTAP, the question is which stock offers superior growth potential and a competitive edge over the next several years.

Let us dive into the fundamentals, valuations, growth outlook and risks for each company and determine which appears to be the better pick today.

The Case for PSTG

Pure Storage's primary offerings are FlashArray and FlashBlade products that include FlashArray//C, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray File Services, FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E. Its Evergreen subscription model is becoming increasingly important.

In the last reported quarter, revenues increased 16% to $964.5 million, driven by broad-based growth, with momentum in Evergreen//One and modern virtualization offerings like Cloud Block Store and Portworx. PSTG’s addressable market is expanding with AI, hybrid cloud and cybersecurity demand.

Pure Storage’s expanding hyperscaler business is also emerging as a meaningful driver of its growth strategy. On the lastearnings call Pure Storage noted that year-to-date hyperscale shipments through the third quarter of fiscal 2026 already exceeded its original fiscal-year target of 1-2 exabytes, with additional shipments expected in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company highlighted DirectFlash technology as a key differentiator, enabling it to compete in the hyperscale market, where traditional storage system vendors face various constraints. Pure Storage expects momentum in the hyperscaler business to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter and 2027.

Driven by business momentum, PSTG raised its fiscal 2026 outlook. It now expects revenues of $3.63-$3.64 billion, up from $3.60-$3.63 billion. Non-GAAP operating income is also projected to be $629-$639 million, higher than the previous estimated range of $605-$625 million.

Backed by strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet, it plans higher R&D and go-to-market investment. It also emphasizes shareholder returns, supported by cash flow visibility. In December 2025, the company announced its “largest-ever share repurchase authorization” of $400 million, suggesting growing confidence in business momentum and balance sheet strength.

Nonetheless, management anticipates that rising commodity costs and excess demand will create new pressure on global supply chains, similar to the disruptions seen in 2021-2022. This could result in longer lead times and higher component prices across the technology industry. Higher NAND costs threaten margins, while customers remain cautious amid a volatile macroeconomic backdrop.

The Case for NTAP

NetApp is an intelligent data infrastructure company that offers enterprise storage, data management software and hardware products and services. NetApp is gaining from strength in its all-flash array business. The segment is seeing higher customer demand for its portfolio of modern all-flash arrays, especially the C-series capacity flash and ASA block-optimized flash. The new all-flash A-series is also picking up momentum.

The company’s All-Flash Array revenues increased 9% year over year to $1 billion in the last reported quarter, representing an annualized run rate of $4.1 billion. Total billings rose 4% year over year to $1.65 billion. For Keystone, which is a storage-as-a-service offering, revenues grew 76% year over year, resulting in a 13.8% jump in Professional Services revenues to $99 million. With $456 million in unbilled RPO (indicator for Keystone performance), up 39% year over year, the pipeline for Keystone remains robust.

Solid momentum in hyperscaler first-party and marketplace storage services has been driving revenues from the Public Cloud. First-party and marketplace cloud storage services grew 32%. NetApp’s partnerships with major hyperscalers such as Amazon and Microsoft, through offerings like Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Microsoft Azure NetApp Files, solidify its position as a critical player in the cloud infrastructure space. Apart from the demand for flash and block, the increasing demand for NetApp’s cloud storage and AI solutions bodes well. It closed roughly 200 AI infrastructure and data-modernization deals in the fiscal second quarter.

However, NetApp’s revenue growth has generally been more modest compared with Pure Storage. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $1.71 billion increased a modest 3% year over year. Though NetApp is a more mature player, single-digit revenue growth does raise questions about AI monetization. While Public cloud revenues excluding Spot surged 18%, but came off a revenue base of $171 million, which is just 10% of total revenues.

Further, management cited softness in the U.S. Public Sector. This remains a concern as the company anticipates near-term headwinds in this vertical. Moreover, an uncertain global macroeconomic outlook could impact customer purchasing behavior. Storage cycles and infrastructure refreshes can be deferred if macro worsens, leading to top-line erosion. Intensifying competition from the likes of Pure Storage, as well as other data management and cloud storage companies, remains a key concern.

Given the third quarter revenue guidance of $1.69 billion (+/- $75 million) with the midpoint still at 3%, management does not anticipate a reacceleration in the near term.

Price Performances & Valuations of PSTG & NTAP

In the past month, PSTG stock has inched up 0.1% while NTAP shares are down 2.7%.



In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, PSTG is trading at 30.83X, higher than NTAP’s 11.95X.



How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for NTAP & PSTG?

Analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards for NTAP for the current fiscal year in the past 60 days.



There is a marginal upward revision for PSTG’s bottom line.



PSTG or NTAP: Which Is a Better Pick?

PSTG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while NTAP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of the Zacks Rank, PSTG appears to be a better pick at the moment.

