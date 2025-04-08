Pure Storage Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pure Storage and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.12% lower than the prior average price target of $71.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pure Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |James Fish |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $53.00|$76.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $77.00|$80.00 | |David Vogt |UBS |Raises |Sell | $50.00|$47.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $73.00|$77.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $75.00|$75.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $80.00|$75.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pure Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Pure Storage's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pure Storage: A Closer Look

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Key Indicators: Pure Storage's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pure Storage's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.4% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

