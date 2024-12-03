News & Insights

Pure Storage reports Q3 EPS 19c, consensus 42c

December 03, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $831.1M, consensus $818.14M. “Pure Storage (PSTG) has achieved another industry first in our journey of data storage innovation with a transformational design win for our DirectFlash technology in a top-four hyperscaler,” said Pure Storage Chairman and CEO Charles Giancarlo. “This win is the vanguard for Pure Flash technology to become the standard for all hyperscaler online storage, providing unparalleled performance and scalability while also reducing operating costs and power consumption.”

