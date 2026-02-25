Pure Storage Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Pure Storage (PSTG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $100.25 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $42.43 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pure Storage reported adjusted earnings of $238.85 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $1.05 billion from $879.84 million last year.

Pure Storage earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.25 Mln. vs. $42.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.05 Bln vs. $879.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 0.99 B To $ 1.01 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.