Pure Storage Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pure Storage (PSTG):

Earnings: $10.9 million in Q2 vs. -$45.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Revenue: $646.8 million in Q2 vs. $496.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: About $670 mln Full year revenue guidance: About $2.75 bln

