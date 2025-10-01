Pure Storage Puts Cyber Resilience at the Core of Data Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. ( PSTG ) recently introduced new advancements to its platform along with expanded partner integrations, aimed at dramatically enhancing cyber resilience. This unified and connected approach equips organizations with stronger defenses to detect threats early, guard against disruptive attacks and recover with assurance. Traditional cyber defenses that ignore the storage layer leave organizations exposed and slow to respond. PSTG now embeds threat detection, response and recovery directly into the platform, supported by a robust partner ecosystem for comprehensive data protection.

These innovations are built on its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) vision, which unifies storage management across on-premises, public cloud and hybrid environments. With EDC, organizations gain centralized control, autonomous governance and the agility to power both AI and cybersecurity strategies.

What’s New in Cyber Resilience from PSTG

The company is introducing several powerful innovations and integrations to help organizations stay ahead of attackers. Pure Storage has teamed up with CrowdStrike to enhance security for mission-critical storage environments. By integrating data from Pure Storage arrays into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, customers gain real-time visibility and automated response capabilities, enabling them to immediately update policies, isolate affected systems and secure data replication, effectively stopping attacks before they can disrupt essential operations. The combined offering is slated to be made available from third-quarter fiscal 2026.

Pure Storage has partnered with Superna to deliver file and user monitoring designed to combat threats such as data exfiltration and double-extortion ransomware. When integrated with Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade, Superna Data Security Essentials offers automated, real-time threat detection and response at the data layer. Any compromised accounts are immediately locked and security policies are enforced automatically to protect critical data.

Pure Storage and Veeam have joined forces to offer Cyber Resilience as a Service, designed for organizations seeking simplicity and reliability. This solution provides enterprise-wide visibility, automated processes, and secure data recovery, all delivered through a cloud-like service model with SLA support. By streamlining security and recovery, it helps organizations accelerate restoration times while reducing overall costs. The joint offering is likely to be available from fourth-quarter fiscal 2026.

Pure Storage’s new Pure Protect Recovery Zones, to be available from first-quarter fiscal 2027, enable organizations to automatically provision clean, isolated recovery environments. These isolated environments enable businesses to safely test and validate applications and data or recover from cyberattacks without affecting production systems. This capability ensures that mission-critical applications can be restored immediately during an incident, minimizing operational disruption and reducing stress on IT teams.

A Look at PSTG’s Key Growth Catalysts

Pure Storage’s success is built on four enduring advantages: the unified Purity Operating System for scale and simplicity, the Evergreen model for continuous modernization, Purity DirectFlash for high-performance storage and a cloud operating model with Evergreen//One and Pure Fusion, enabling customers to run their own EDC. Enhanced with Fusion v2, Purity empowers customers to build their own EDC, automating storage and delivering software-defined data management.

The EDC replaces siloed, stack-specific storage with an orchestrated, enterprise-wide data service that enhances governance, scalability and agility. With policy-driven controls for performance, resiliency, security and access, along with cataloging for data provenance and lineage, organizations gain consistent, global data management. This approach lowers costs, reduces risk and frees IT teams from manual tasks, allowing data to be managed as a strategic asset. A leading global IT services provider is already leveraging this framework to break down silos, consolidate applications and manage its growing data estate on a secure, scalable foundation.

Pure Storage is driving the future of enterprise storage with solutions for AI, HPC and containerized workloads. A leading financial institution is using Purity, Portworx and the Pure Storage platform to migrate from VMs to containers, improving security, efficiency and recovery while cutting infrastructure needs by more than 70%. Meanwhile, a global automotive company expanded its Portworx deployment, reducing risk and complexity while supporting cloud-native application development.

How PSTG’s Peers are Placed in the Broader Storage Space

Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) is gaining from strong cloud and AI demand. Cloud end market comprises the lion’s share of its revenues, fueled by rising demand for high-capacity nearline HDDs. It doubled shipments of 26TB CMR and 32TB UltraSMR drives and is on track to ramp HAMR drives in the first half of 2027. The new dividend and buyback program signal strong capital allocation strategies. Agentic AI is driving future data growth, while its platform business is gaining traction among native AI firms and SaaS providers.

Management expects fiscal first-quarter revenues of $2.7 billion (+/- $100 million), up 22%, driven by strong data center demand and high-capacity drive adoption. Spin-off of Sandisk is set to grow its Flash unit. However, customer concentration, leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition from other major storage players pose added concerns.

NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results. The top-line performance gained from momentum across the all-flash portfolio, with especially strong Keystone adoption and growth in first-party and marketplace cloud storage services. Nearly 45% of systems in the installed base under active support contracts are now all-flash. Demand for AI solutions remains strong, with more than 125 AI and data lake modernization deals in the fiscal first quarter.

Deepening ties with hyperscalers act as a tailwind. However, management highlighted weakness in spending in the U.S. public sector and EMEA. It continues to expect spending caution going ahead amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Fiscal 2026 revenues are reaffirmed to be in the range of $6.625-$6.875 billion. Stiff competition is another concern.

Teradata Corporation ( TDC ) has established partnerships with the top three global public cloud service providers: AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. These partnerships are helping Teradata to provide companies around the globe access to its VantageCloud. In collaboration with ActionIQ, Teradata introduced a joint solution for VantageCloud customers, providing advanced control and a comprehensive 360-degree view of customer data to facilitate meaningful engagements and deliver superior experiences.

Teradata has introduced innovative AI capabilities like ask.ai, which are designed to simplify natural language interactions. It has introduced enhanced ModelOps features in ClearScape Analytics, aiming to provide no-code functionalities that empower customers to expand AI rapidly and advanced analytics while ensuring compliance with enterprise governance standards. However, it faces challenges from intense competition in the cloud analytics space, which could weigh on margins. Teradata is suffering from an elongated deal cycle that is expected to hurt growth prospects. The company expects 2025 total revenues to be down 5-7% at cc year over year.

