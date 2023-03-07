Pure Storage (PSTG) Rolls Out New FlashBlade//E: Key Takeaways

Pure Storage PSTG recently rolled out FlashBlade//E, which is an unstructured data repository solution for large capacity data stores.

The company noted that unstructured data capacity for global business organizations is expected to grow by 10 times before 2030. By providing a cost-effective solution to manage such explosive data growth, FlashBlade//E will lower total operating cost compared with secondary tier disk for customers.

Pure Storage noted that FlashBlade//E will consume up to five times less power compared with disk-based systems, thereby helping organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. The solution is designed to grow on demand with 10 to 20 times more reliability compared with hard-disk-based systems. The solution can be further evolved using forklift upgrades without causing any disruption. Initially, the platform will offer under $0.20 per GB including three years of service.

The company will begin to ship FlashBlade//E by the end of April 2023. Customers can also deploy new FlashBlade solution through a new service tier of Pure's Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service subscription.

The company announced the launch alongside its quarterly earnings results. Pure Storage reported non-GAAP earnings of 53 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.9% and increased 47% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues increased 14% from the year-ago reported quarter to $810.2 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. Global macroeconomic weakness and cautious IT spending remain concerns.

The company provided muted revenue guidance for fiscal 2024. Amid current macroeconomic weakness and pressured IT spending, Pure Storage expects revenues to grow in the range of mid-to-high single digits on a year-over-year basis. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 15%.

A Look at the Quarterly Performance of Peers

Weakening IT spending also affected the performance of other players in the storage space. NetApp NTAP reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% but decreased 4.9% year over year.

Revenues of $1.53 billion decreased 5.4% year over year and 2% in constant currency. The downtick was caused by a weakening IT spending environment and cloud cost optimization. Apart from that, increased budget scrutiny leading to smaller deal sizes and extended selling cycles acted as a dampener.

Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The company tweaked its guidance for fiscal 2023 amid ongoing global macro turmoil and weak IT spending.

Teradata TDC reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. However, the bottom line decreased 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Revenues of $452 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.7 million. The figure decreased 5% year over year on a reported basis, while remaining flat on a constant-currency (cc) basis. The decline in the top line was attributed to decreasing recurring, perpetual and consulting revenues.

Western Digital WDC reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 42 cents per share, compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss of 8 cents. The company had reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. The performance was affected by challenging flash pricing environment and higher-than-expected ACD underutilization charges which pressured margins, noted Western Digital.

However, revenues of $3.107 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. However, the top line decreased 36% year over year. The decline was owing to weak performance across all segments. On a sequential basis, revenues decreased 17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.