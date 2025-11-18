Pure Storage (PSTG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Pure Storage (PSTG) closed at $82.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.83%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.21%.

The data storage company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.52% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pure Storage will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 2, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.59, indicating a 18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $956.49 million, showing a 15.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.97 per share and a revenue of $3.62 billion, signifying shifts of +16.57% and +14.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pure Storage. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Pure Storage holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pure Storage is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.72. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.84.

We can also see that PSTG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer- Storage Devices industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

