Pure Storage (PSTG) Data Storage Platform Leveraged by NMSU

Pure Storage PSTG recently announced that New Mexico State University (“NMSU”) is deploying its leading-edge data storage solutions in an effort to revolutionize IT infrastructure and modernize the education journey for more than 25,000 students, staff members and faculties.



NMSU is a leading name in the academic field that serves as a NASA Space-Grant College. In addition, it has a satellite learning center in Albuquerque, 12 agricultural research and science centers and the first Honors College in New Mexico.



Recognizing the limitations of its legacy storage systems, NMSU deployed PSTG’s all-flash portfolio storage to modernize its IT environment in order to address performance shortcomings, streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.



By embracing PSTG’s extensive storage solutions, NMSU will be able to streamline storage management with Pure Storage's Evergreen//Forever subscription model. With this particular subscription, NMSU will be able to execute non-disruptive upgrades without the need for new hardware purchases each year. This is likely to bring down the annual costs by 66%, highlighted PSTG.



It will also help NMSU in reducing the time frame for executing tasks like virtual machine migration to just 15 minutes compared with eight hours earlier, added PSTG



NMSU has also made a substantial reduction in its data center footprint from 42U to 3U in one data center site and from 38U to 3U in the other. The institution can now easily relocate data centers and optimize its infrastructure for future growth.



PSTG’s platform has empowered NMSU to deliver high-performance virtual desktop infrastructure, ensuring seamless operations for learning labs and counseling services. It also supports NMSU's vital ERP system, reducing latency by 98% to three milliseconds with more than 55,000 daily writes.



In response to the growing threat of ransomware attacks targeting academic institutions, NMSU has implemented advanced security measures from PSTG’s portfolio, known as SafeMode Snapshots, to safeguard sensitive data and ensure swift recovery in case of an attack.



Based in Mountain View, CA, PSTG is a leading provider of innovative data storage solutions that empower organizations to store, manage and protect their data with best-in-class agility and efficiency. It offers its products and services on a subscription basis through Evergreen//One and Cloud Data Services.



The company’s products are witnessing increasing adoption.



Recently, the city of Bloomington has implemented PSTG’s data storage platform through the Evergreen//Flex subscription in order to provide cutting-edge digital services to the citizens with an 85% reduction in data center footprint.



Also, PSTG’s partnership with Andra, a Radioactive Waste Management Agency based in France, is a tailwind. Per the terms of the association, Andra will leverage PSTG’s cutting-edge platform to revolutionize its IT environment and simultaneously unlock a host of benefits that will enhance its storage management capabilities and operational effectiveness.



PSTG generates healthy revenues from its subscription services (42% of total revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 24% year over year). Total contract value (TCV) revenues for Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex surpassed $400 million in fiscal 2024. Management projects net sales for fiscal 2025 to be $3.1 billion, suggesting growth of 10.5% from fiscal 2024. TCV sales for Evergreen//One & Evergreen//Flex subscription service offerings are forecasted to be $600 million, implying a 50% rise from a year ago.



At present, Pure Storage carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 142% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 150.5%





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

