Pure Storage (PSTG) Adds Enhancements to Partner Program

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG has unveiled certain enhancements and updates related to its robust Partner Program. The company is 100% channel-led and is the only storage vendor delivering subscriptions fully through the channel with unrivaled flexibility.



Its Partner Program has been specifically designed to bolster smarter and innovative businesses and is crucial to Pure Storage’s success. This out-and-out partner-driven company works proactively with a plethora of customers and builds valuable relationships on the back of avant-garde technological offerings.



By combining respective areas of knowledge and expertise, Pure Storage capitalizes on the best-in-class storage solutions to minimize risks and boost critical business initiatives. Its services-led strategy and portfolio help technology alliance partners to unlock business value and decrease deployment risks. Some of its strategic partners are Cisco, AWS, NVIDIA, Equinix and Commvault.



The program benefits include profitable, predictable and tiered rewards for capability and solution specialization, expanded programs to support service specialization and distribution partners. It also comprises authority to sell the portfolio that aligns best with the unique business requirements of partners and customer needs and easy alignment with solutions that allow partners to invest in multiple routes-to-market enablement.



The enhancements enable partners to resell their managed services, cloud-native architecture or as-a-service solutions. The company has also unveiled certain differentiated benefits for its Elite partners with discounts and incentives.



Moreover, it has launched a formal program to aid Pure distribution partners with patented technology. Driven by its resiliency, the latest Partner Program modernization initiative is expected to empower partners with adequate support, transparency and simplicity to drive businesses.



A few days back, Pure Storage’s subsidiary, Portworx, collaborated with TeleMessage to improve the latter’s secure and compliant data storage for global enterprise customers. Per the agreement, TeleMessage capitalized on Portworx Enterprise, an end-to-end storage and data management solution on the back of a Kubernetes-based infrastructure. Kubernetes is an open-source system that automates software deployment.



Pure Storage’s performance is gaining from continued momentum in Pure as-a-Service, Portworx and Evergreen Storage subscription services. The company is benefiting from strength across FlashArray and FlashBlade businesses as well as strong prospects in the data-driven markets of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Real-time Analytics and Simulation. Solid uptake of Cloud Block Store, ObjectEngine Cloud and CloudSnap augurs well in the long haul.



Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Mountain View, CA-based company’s shares have gained 16% compared with the industry’s growth of 28.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX is a better-ranked stock in the broader industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 7.6% upward over the past 60 days.



TD SYNNEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average. It has returned 17.6% in the past year. SNX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.4%.



MSCI Inc. MSCI, another solid pick for investors, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 0.5% upward over the past 60 days.



MSCI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average. The stock has gained 23.4% in the past year.



Wipro Limited WIT also has a Zacks Rank #2, at present. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 3.4% upward over the past 60 days.



Wipro delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.5%, on average. The stock has rallied 27.5% in the past year. WIT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%.

