Pure Storage Debuts AI & HPC-Focused FlashBladeS//EXA Storage Platform

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG has introduced FlashBlade//EXA, the industry's most advanced data storage platform, designed to meet the rigorous demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC). FlashBlade//EXA overcomes the limitations of traditional storage solutions by eliminating the metadata bottleneck with its proven FlashBlade-based architecture—built to support high concurrency and handle the vast metadata operations required for large-scale AI and HPC workloads.

FlashBlade//EXA is set for launch in the summer of 2025, delivering transformational storage for AI and HPC environments.

PSTG highlighted results from early testing, which indicate that FlashBlade//EXA can achieve more than 10 terabytes per second of read performance within a single namespace, setting a new industry benchmark for storage performance. Its architecture allows for independent scaling of data and metadata, supports near-unlimited scalability with off-the-shelf, third-party data nodes and delivers multi-dimensional performance at scale. Moreover, it simplifies deployment, management and expansion through the use of standard protocols and networking, reducing operational complexity.

With the rapid advancements in GPUs, the pace of AI model training has significantly increased, necessitating a shift in storage architecture. As AI and HPC workloads grow in complexity, storage solutions must keep up with computational intensity, massive data volumes and diverse data types. Legacy storage systems, however, lack parallelism, low latency and metadata efficiency, making them unsuitable for modern AI applications. To bridge this gap, next-generation storage solutions must feature a massively parallel, disaggregated architecture that ensures scalability, flexibility and AI acceleration.

Legacy high-performance storage architectures were designed for traditional HPC workloads, prioritizing predictable scaling and raw performance. However, modern AI workloads are far more complex, processing multi-modal data—including text, images and videos—simultaneously across tens of thousands of GPUs. This shift demands advanced metadata optimization and massive performance scaling to manage diverse data types with high concurrency effectively.

What Does FlashBlade//EXA Offer?

FlashBlade//EXA is purpose-built to tackle these AI challenges with unmatched performance and metadata management. Its disaggregated, massively parallel architecture ensures storage flexibility at scale, allowing enterprises to adapt to evolving AI models, enhance reliability and eliminate idle GPU time to accelerate training and inference. By combining Pure Storage’s metadata engine and Purity OS with cost-efficient, off-the-shelf data nodes, it delivers an unparalleled price-to-performance ratio.

Built on a decade of innovation, FlashBlade//EXA offers industry-leading performance at scale, leveraging Pure Storage’s proven metadata capabilities to optimize AI pipelines and minimize delays. It supports multi-dimensional performance with scalable metadata IOPS and 10+ terabytes per second read performance within a single namespace. Additionally, it simplifies management by eliminating metadata bottlenecks and ensuring high availability and resiliency for massive AI datasets without manual tuning. Designed for the evolving AI and HPC landscape, it features high-speed NVIDIA ConnectX NICs, Spectrum switches, LinkX cables and accelerated communication libraries, all running on industry-standard protocols.

The company is well-poised to gain from strength across its FlashBlade and FlashArray solutions, coupled with healthy growth in subscription revenues.Pure Storage’s primary offerings are FlashArray and FlashBlade products, which include FlashArray//C, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray File Services, FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E.

PSTG’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 3.9% in the past year compared with the Computer- Storage Devices industry's decline of 43.1%.



Stocks to Consider in Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Unity Software Inc. U, Compass, Inc. COMP and Atlassian Corporation TEAM. U currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and COMP and TEAM presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Unity Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.52%. In the last reported quarter, U delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have increased 5.3% in the past six months.

COMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 94.03%. In the last reported quarter, Compass delivered an earnings surprise of 11.11%. Its shares have jumped 33.9% in the past six months.

Atlassian’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.87%. In the last reported quarter, TEAM delivered an earnings surprise of 31.51%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 20%. Its shares have jumped 36.9% in the past six months.

