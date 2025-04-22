Pure Storage Collaborates With Varonis to Elevate Cyber Resilience

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG recently announced a partnership with Varonis Systems, a top-tier data security company. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as Varonis becomes the first data security platform to natively integrate with Pure Storage technology. The partnership aims to empower organizations with robust capabilities to protect sensitive data, detect potential threats and maintain compliance with evolving regulations around data protection and artificial intelligence (AI) governance.

Pure Storage plays a critical role in enhancing cyber resilience through its innovative use of immutable snapshots, enabling organizations to swiftly recover from cyberattacks and data breaches. By joining forces, Pure Storage and Varonis are delivering a powerful end-to-end solution that not only helps prevent breaches but also ensures rapid disaster recovery, providing peace of mind in the face of modern cyber threats.

What Does This Collaboration Offer?

Varonis’ AI-driven platform will provide Pure Storage customers with advanced tools to proactively manage their data security. Through real-time scanning of Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade systems, Varonis identifies sensitive data and matches it with user identities, access levels and user activity to detect and mitigate security risks.

The platform also automates the reduction of data exposure by mapping complex permissions, including nested group structures and inheritance chains, and implementing automated fixes to remove unnecessary access rights. This ensures that only the right people have access to the right data, minimizing potential vulnerabilities.

Varonis further strengthens this joint offering with its intelligent threat detection capabilities. By leveraging AI and machine learning (ML), the platform continuously analyzes user behavior to spot suspicious activity, malicious insiders and other cyber threats. With the added support of Varonis’ Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR), customers gain access to a 24x7x365 incident response SLA.

Pure Storage highlighted the urgency of addressing the rising threat of ransomware. With this partnership, Pure Storage and Varonis are empowering organizations to proactively secure critical and sensitive data, detect threats and recover rapidly from cyber incidents. Pure Storage’s comprehensive resilience strategy, paired with Varonis’ intelligent data security, enables organizations to protect unstructured data, reduce exposure and maintain operational continuity.

The company is well-positioned to gain from strength across its FlashBlade and FlashArray solutions, coupled with healthy growth in subscription revenues. Pure Storage’s primary offerings are FlashArray and FlashBlade products, which include FlashArray//C, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray File Services, FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E.

The company further strengthened its position in the hyperscale space by partnering with leading semiconductor companies Kioxia and Micron Technology. These collaborations aim to enhance high-capacity, energy-efficient solutions, meeting the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective storage. The company launched several key solutions designed to modernize enterprise storage, increase operational efficiency and improve cloud strategies.

The second-generation Pure Fusion release marked a major advancement, allowing customers to operate storage environments as enterprise data clouds. With enterprises accelerating cloud adoption, the company introduced seamless VMware-to-Azure migration solutions, providing greater flexibility in hybrid cloud strategies. Also, it significantly enhanced the Portworx platform, which has gained traction among enterprises transitioning from traditional virtualization to cloud-native applications and AI/ML workloads.

PSTG’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 21.5% in the past year compared with the Computer- Storage Devices industry's decline of 44.1%.



