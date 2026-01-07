PURE CYCLE CORP Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - PURE CYCLE CORP (PCYO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.57 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $3.94 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.0% to $9.14 million from $5.75 million last year.

PURE CYCLE CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.57 Mln. vs. $3.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $9.14 Mln vs. $5.75 Mln last year.

