Puppy Vaccine Schedule: Complete Guide To Shots And Boosters

Bringing home a new puppy can be both exciting and daunting, especially for first-time dog parents.

As you diligently research the best dog food, toys, training methods and socialization tips for your new companion, don’t forget the most important milestones in puppyhood: vaccinations.

If you want to give your new furry family member the best opportunity at a happy and healthy life, start planning for their puppy vaccine schedule.

“Puppies initially receive immune protection from their mother, but the protection is relatively short lived, and maternal immunity can interfere with the vaccines we administer, making them less effective,” says Dr. Jamie Richardson, D.V.M., head of veterinary small medicine at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast.

“To ensure puppies acquire a high enough level of antibodies to be effective, they have to be vaccinated multiple times—in other words, they need boosters,” Richardson adds.

Here’s a look at the ideal puppy shot schedule, and which shots puppies need.

Which Shots Do Puppies Need?

The American Animal Hospital Association Canine Vaccination Task Force (AAHA) has delineated vaccinations into two categories: core and noncore.

“Core vaccines are recommended for all dogs while non-core vaccines are recommended by veterinarians depending on a patient’s unique medical history, lifestyle or circumstance allowing for a tailored approach for each pet,” says Dr. Tracey Deiss, D.V.M., veterinarian and medical lead for core therapeutics for Zoetis, which manufactures animal pharmaceuticals.

Core vaccines include:

Canine distemper

Canine adenovirus

Canine parvovirus

Rabies

The distemper, adenovirus/hepatitis and parvovirus vaccines are often combined into one single vaccination called the DHP (or DAP). If the parainfluenza vaccine is included, it is referred to as DHPP.

Noncore vaccines include:

Canine leptospirosis

Canine Lyme

Canine bordetella

Canine influenza

Western diamondback rattlesnake toxoid

Here is a look at each vaccine and its purpose.

Canine Distemper

Canine distemper is a contagious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system of puppies and dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“Puppies and dogs are infected through air usually by the coughing and sneezing of an infected dog or wild animal,” Deiss says.

Distemper can also be transmitted via shared food and water bowls of infected dogs.

Dogs with distemper often develop a fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite and vomiting. Because the virus attacks the central nervous system, infected dogs can develop circling behavior, a head tilt, muscle twitches, convulsions, seizures and partial or complete paralysis.

All dogs are at risk of becoming infected, but puppies that are less than 4 months old, and unvaccinated dogs, are at an increased risk of becoming infected with distemper.

Puppies should be given the distemper vaccine when they are 6 weeks old, and then again at three- to four-week intervals until they are 16 weeks old, according to the Merck Veterinary Manual.

Canine Adenovirus

Infectious canine hepatitis (ICH) is a severe and often fatal disease that is caused by canine adenovirus 1.

The virus, which is often spread via the urine, feces or nose and eye discharge of an infected animal, attacks the liver, kidney and blood vessels.

Puppies are at the highest risk of contracting the virus, which most often shows up as decreased appetite, depression, a mild fever, respiratory symptoms including eye and nose discharge, and sometimes cloudiness in the eyes.

In severe cases of canine hepatitis, most often found in young puppies, dogs can also develop vomiting, diarrhea, edema of the head and neck and jaundice. Cases with these symptoms are often fatal, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Puppies are typically administered the vaccine to prevent ICH as part of the DHPP vaccine, which prevents distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza and two types of adenovirus.

Puppies should receive at least three doses of a combo vaccine (distemper, adenovirus and parvovirus) between 6 and 16 weeks of age, two to four weeks apart.

The AAHA recommends a booster within a year of the last dose, and then boosters every three years.

Canine Parvovirus

Canine parvovirus, or parvo, is a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs, with unvaccinated and puppies under 4 months the most at risk for getting sick.

The virus affects the dog’s gastrointestinal tract and usually spreads through contaminated feces, environments or people. It’s not uncommon for the virus to also contaminate the surface of kennels, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs.

The highly transmissible virus is resistant to heat, cold, humidity and drying, and can survive in the environment for long periods of time.

Dogs afflicted with parvo often show signs of lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature, vomiting and severe, bloody diarrhea.

Because young puppies are extremely susceptible to parvo, vaccination is extremely important. The canine parvovirus vaccine should be administered at 6 to8 weeks, 10 to 12 weeks, and 14 to16 weeks, followed by a booster one year later, and then every three years.

Rabies

Rabies is caused by the Lyssavirus, which is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal.

Because it affects the central nervous system of mammals, most animals with rabies show signs of abnormal behavior, including agitation, aggression, biting, snapping and drooling excessively.

According to the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, rabies kills 59,000 humans around the world each year, and millions of animals.

The rabies vaccine is required in the United States, but the schedule can differ by state.

Puppies should be given the rabies vaccine in an initial series of two vaccines, one year apart, followed by booster shots every three years.

Canine Leptospirosis

Canine leptospirosis is a bacterial disease caused by the Leptospira bacteria, which are present in soil and water.

The bacteria affects the liver or kidney and may lead to fever, shivering, muscle tenderness, increased thirst, changes in frequency of urination, dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite and lethargy.

Dogs commonly contract leptospirosis through direct contact with infected urine or contaminated water sources, or if the bacteria finds its way to a wound, scrape or cut. They can also contract the bacteria from food or bedding, a bite from an infected animal, eating infected tissues and through the placenta from the mother dog to the puppies.

The vaccine for leptospirosis is a noncore vaccine and only administered at the recommendation of your veterinarian who will consider your dog’s risks. The vaccine is given at yearly intervals for effectiveness.

According to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, the leptospirosis vaccine is now recommended as a core vaccine for dogs in California “because the disease has the potential to occur in any dog (even in urban environments), can be life-threatening, and the vaccines are considered safe and efficacious, with recent improvements in safety over the last decade.”

The school notes that the initial vaccination should be followed by a booster two to four weeks later. The first vaccine should be given no earlier than 12 weeks of age.

Canine Lyme

Canine Lyme disease is caused by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria and transmitted through the bite of a tick.The majority of Lyme disease can be traced to the bite of a tick called the deer tick or black-legged tick.

Once a tick attaches to a dog host, it takes one to two days to transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, which is why it’s critical you remove the tick promptly.

The most common areas of the U.S. where Lyme disease in dogs occurs include the northeast (especially the New England states), upper Midwest and Pacific coast.

The most common signs of Lyme disease in dogs include fever, loss of appetite, painful or swollen joints, lameness, swollen lymph nodes and lethargy.

If left untreated, Lyme disease can damage the kidneys, nervous system and heart.

While there is a vaccine for Lyme disease, it’s considered a noncore vaccine, and is usually recommended by veterinarians for dogs that live in areas with a high prevalence of Lyme disease.

“This is recommended in any geographical areas where these ticks are found, and if your dog hikes or spends a significant time outdoors,” Richardson says.

Canine Bordetella

Canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC), or more commonly known as “kennel cough,” is a highly contagious illness that affects the respiratory tract in dogs of all breeds and ages, and leads to a frequent, honking cough. Other symptoms include lethargy, decreased appetite, fever, and rapid or labored breathing.

While there are several different types of bacteria and viruses that can contribute to kennel cough, the more common causes include Bordetella bronchiseptica, canine parainfluenza virus and canine adenovirus type 2.

Considered a noncore vaccine, veterinarians will often recommend the Bordetella vaccine for dogs that are boarded, groomed or interact with other dogs in high-traffic areas, such as dog parks.

The vaccine is administered via injection, orally directly into the cheek pouch, or via nose drops, according to VCA Animals Hospitals.

“This allows local immunity to develop on the mucous membranes of the nose, throat, and windpipe where the infectious agents first attack and provides more rapid protection against infection than the injectable vaccine,” notes the VCA website.

Canine Influenza

The highly contagious canine influenza virus, similar to the influenza virus that leads to the flu in people, causes a respiratory infection in dogs.

The influenza virus is often transmitted when infected dogs are in close contact with other dogs, most commonly in kennels, shelters and dog parks. The virus is transmitted via coughing, sneezing or barking, as well as through contaminated objects, including water bowls, leashes and the hands and clothing of people who have been around infected dogs.

Dogs typically develop a cough, as well as discharge from the eyes and nose, sneezing, fever, lethargy and a loss of appetite.

The AAHA considers the vaccine for canine influenza a noncore vaccine, and may not prevent an infection, but could help reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

The vaccine is most often recommended for dogs who are at higher risk of exposure to the canine influenza virus, which include dogs housed in communal facilities, or those who take part in activities with multiple dogs.

“The canine influenza vaccine is becoming more popular based on the increase of canine influenza infections across the U.S.,” Richardson says. “This vaccine is especially important if your dog is social, boarding or goes to grooming.”

Western diamondback rattlesnake toxoid

The rattlesnake vaccine, a noncore vaccine, is intended to help dogs build up antibodies to the venom of the deadly snakes.

The AAHA notes, however, there is no published data documenting the efficacy of the vaccine in dogs.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, spaced one month apart, with an annual booster required at least one month before dogs are taken into rattlesnake habitat.

“The rattlesnake vaccine is given if your veterinarian determines your pet is at risk for getting bit by rattlesnakes,” Richardson says. “This vaccine delays the time the toxin takes to affect your pet but does not eliminate the need for a veterinary emergency hospital visit.”

Puppy Vaccine Schedule

Core Vaccines

Recommended for all dogs, unless there is a specific medical reason not to vaccinate

Noncore Vaccines

Recommended for some dogs based on lifestyle, geographic location, and risk of exposure

Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

Aside from buying all the necessary supplies that go along with bringing home a puppy, one of the most important things to consider is whether you are going to purchase pet insurance for your new furry family member.

Pet insurance can be helpful in the long run in covering an unexpected trip to the vet, but it can also help you offset the costs of the routine puppy visits and vaccinations you will need in the first year of your dog’s life.

Every pet insurance is different in terms of coverage, benefits and whether it covers wellness visits, which includes vaccinations.

Just like emergency vet visits can end up costing you hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of dollars, wellness visits can add up quickly. Enrolling your puppy in pet insurance sooner rather than later is better for a few reasons, according to Figo Pet Insurance:

Avoid exclusions due to pre-existing conditions

Avoid costly accidental/emergency care for your puppy

Most insurance companies have a waiting period

It often costs less to insure a younger dog

And adding a wellness plan to your pet insurance will help offset the costs of not only annual wellness visits, but also vaccinations, heartworm treatment and other routine care that will help keep your pet healthy and happy.

“The cost (with) insurance is generally 40% to 60% less compared to out-of-pocket payments, depending on the provider,” says Dr. Michael Thompson, D.V.M., founder and leading veterinarian with Pets Food Safety, an online resource about consumption safety in dogs.

For instance, in California, the cost of the Bordetella vaccine is $33.38. With pet insurance, dog owners could be reimbursed for most of that cost.

Puppy Vaccination Costs

The total cost to vaccinate a puppy can range from $75 to $100, depending on where you are located.

For instance, some veterinarians will offer puppy wellness packages that include the cost of all vaccines and visits.

But on average, common vaccinations cost:

Bordetella: $30.69

DAPP: $35.87

Bivalent Influenza: $48.57

Leptospirosis: $21.96

Lyme disease: $39.41

Rabies: $25.49

Don’t forget you’ll need to plan on the cost of booster shots, every one to three years.

Also, there are local low-cost, or free clinics, as well as the local animal shelter, which often charge less for vaccines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When do puppies need booster shots?

While not all vaccines require booster shots, some are important to the proper administration and efficacy of the vaccine.

“It’s important that puppies get vaccines and boosters, because they are especially vulnerable to diseases due to their underdeveloped immune systems,” says Dr. Jamie Richardson, D.V.M., head of veterinary small medicine at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast.

Canine Distemper: One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years.

One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years. Canine Adenovirus: One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years.

One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years. Canine Parvovirus: One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years.

One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years. Canine Parainfluenza: One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years.

One dose of a combination vaccine within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters every three years. Rabies: Every one to three years after the initial vaccination, depends on state law.

Every one to three years after the initial vaccination, depends on state law. Canine Leptospirosis: One dose within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters annually.

One dose within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters annually. Canine Lyme: One dose within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters annually.

One dose within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters annually. Canine Bordetella: Administer subsequent boosters annually.

Administer subsequent boosters annually. Canine Influenza: One dose within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters annually.

One dose within one year following the last dose in the initial vaccination series. Then administer subsequent boosters annually. Western diamondback rattlesnake toxoid: One dose annually after the initial vaccination series.

When should I deworm my puppy?

“Deworming usually starts as early as 2 weeks old and should be regulated based on the puppy’s exposure to parasites,“ says Dr. Michael Thompson, D.V.M., founder and leading veterinarian with Pets Food Safety, an online resource about consumption safety in dogs.

How many shots does a puppy need for parvo?

It is recommended that puppies receive at least three doses (sometimes more) of a combo vaccine, which includes protection against parvo, between 6 to16 weeks of age, roughly two to four weeks apart.

When should puppies have all their shots by?

Generally, the last set of puppy vaccines are administered at 16 weeks and with boosters given annually.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.