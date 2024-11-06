PUMA’s Q3 2024: Steady Growth Despite Challenges

PUMA SE NPV ( (PMMAF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PUMA SE NPV presented to its investors.

PUMA SE is a global leader in the sportswear industry, known for its design, development, and marketing of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company, which collaborates with renowned designers and distributes its products globally, is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

In the third quarter of 2024, PUMA SE reported a currency-adjusted sales growth of 5.0%, driven by increases in the Americas, Asia/Pacific, and EMEA regions. The company maintained its EBIT in line with expectations, despite ongoing currency headwinds which affected sales in euro terms.

Key financial highlights include an improvement in the gross profit margin by 80 basis points to 47.9%, and a slight increase in operating expenses by 1.1% due to the expansion of the Direct-to-Consumer business and investments in warehouse and digital infrastructure. The operating result (EBIT) edged up by 0.3% to €237 million, with a stable EBIT margin of 10.3%.

PUMA’s management remains optimistic about future prospects, reaffirming its outlook for the full year 2024 with mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and an EBIT range between €620 million and €670 million. The company continues to focus on elevating its brand and building sustainable growth, supported by a robust orderbook for the upcoming quarters.

