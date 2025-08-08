Key Points Non-GAAP EPS was $0.15, beating the non-GAAP estimate of $0.09 and turning positive on a GAAP basis from a loss in Q2 2024.

Revenue rose to $52.4 million, an increase of approximately 11.3% compared to Q2 2024 and slightly above expectations.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapies for cancer, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.15, outperforming consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates of $0.09, and revenue (GAAP) of $52.4 million, topping the projected $52.0 million in GAAP revenue. This period marked a return to profitability for Puma, as it registered GAAP net income of $5.9 million after a loss in the year-ago quarter. Performance was slightly ahead of expectations, with total revenue (GAAP) up approximately 11.2% compared to Q2 2024. Management reiterated guidance for the full year, projecting total revenue (GAAP) between $212 million and $222 million and net income of $23 million to $28 million. Overall, the quarter demonstrated modest growth in product sales, with net product revenue of $49.2 million compared to $44.4 million for Q2 2024 (GAAP), effective expense controls, and steady progress on pipeline projects.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.15 $0.09 ($0.05) $0.20 Revenue $52.4 million $52.0 million $47.1 million 11.3 % Net Product Revenue $49.2 million $44.4 million 10.8 % Royalty Revenue $3.2 million $2.7 million 18.5% Net Income $5.9 million ($4.5 million) N/A

Puma Biotechnology's Business and Strategic Focus

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) develops and commercializes treatments for cancer, with a particular focus on breast cancer. Its core medicine is NERLYNX, an oral drug for HER2-positive breast cancer that aims to reduce the risk of disease recurrence or progression. Puma also invests in research for alisertib, an investigational treatment for specific cancer types.

NERLYNX commercial success is the key factor in Puma's business as it provides the overwhelming share of revenue. The company underscores its strategy on market penetration, global reach through partnerships, education for providers and patients, and ensuring broad insurance coverage. For future growth, Puma advances its pipeline, such as clinical programs for alisertib in breast and lung cancer, and works to secure regulatory approvals and defend its intellectual property.

Quarter in Review: Key Events and Results

During the quarter, the main driver was continued growth in NERLYNX, a targeted oral drug for HER2-positive breast cancer, as reflected by net product revenue of $49.2 million, up from $44.4 million in Q2 2024. Net product revenue from NERLYNX climbed 10.8% compared to Q2 2024. The company linked this growth to improved demand and commercial execution, which included revised sales messaging and expanded patient education resources. Puma expanded its reach via new distribution agreements for markets like Eastern Europe and Central Asia and increased focus on patients at higher risk of recurrence. However, management noted persistent channel and seasonal dynamics that could cause revenue variability quarter to quarter.

Royalty revenue, reflecting sub-license agreements for NERLYNX sales outside the U.S, rose 18.5% compared to Q2 2024. Still, royalty revenue for the first six months of 2025 was $6.1 million, just under the $6.2 million reported in 2024, due to changing shipment timing and regulatory transitions. Puma also pointed out that ongoing regulatory changes in China will likely keep full-year royalty revenue similar or slightly below last year's level. The company expects further contributions from strategic partnerships, but a longer-term acceleration in royalty income will depend on overcoming these regulatory and shipment timing hurdles.

Puma registered a turnaround in profitability, posting GAAP net income of $5.9 million against a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million in Q2 2024. Expense control was a major factor. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs (GAAP) dropped to $18.0 million, down 28% compared to Q2 2024, mainly due to reduced legal expenses. Research and development (R&D) expense increased 14% to $15.5 million compared to Q2 2024 (GAAP), mainly due to higher costs linked to trials of alisertib, the investigational cancer treatment in Phase II clinical development. The tighter overall operating cost base supported a transition to profitability, but management flagged that some of the reduced legal costs were non-recurring and R&D will likely remain elevated as trials advance.

Management executed on its strategy to use cash from operations to pay down debt. Cash and equivalents, plus marketable securities, stood at $96.0 million as of June 30, 2025, with working capital at $57.5 million. Debt was reduced, with the current portion at $34.0 million, compared to $45.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash generated from operating activities increased sharply, reflecting stronger income and lower legal payments. The balance sheet remains well positioned for ongoing operations and the expected pace of clinical development.

NERLYNX and Pipeline Development

NERLYNX, the company's leading oral cancer drug, continued to be the key revenue producer. Market growth in the U.S. and abroad, stronger relationships with health care providers, and the ongoing commercial strategy all contributed to gains. The sales force emphasized patient support and focused commercial resources on patients most likely to benefit, especially those at higher risk of recurrence. New educational and support initiatives aimed at both clinicians and patients were introduced. The company also saw some success with market expansion through its new and existing sub-license partners, which drive royalty streams.

On the development front, the pipeline's leading contender is alisertib, a selective inhibitor of the Aurora Kinase A enzyme being tested in cancers like hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and small cell lung cancer. Phase II studies for alisertib are underway, with interim data from both the breast and lung cancer trials expected in Q4 2025. Research and development spending increased by $2.1 million year-over-year to support these trials. Puma aims to find differentiated, biomarker-defined patient populations to demonstrate alisertib's potential. No pivotal trials are expected to complete until at least late 2025, so near-term revenue continues to depend on NERLYNX.

Management consistently emphasizes its plan to achieve stable or growing profitability through expense discipline, focus on product commercialization, and measured investment in clinical research. Past litigation costs, now no longer recurring, contributed to better margins, primarily due to the absence of legal fees associated with the AstraZeneca litigation in the prior year. Looking ahead, the company reported that research and development (R&D) spending increased to $15.5 million from $13.6 million in Q2 2024 and to $29.3 million in the first six months of 2025 from $27.2 million in the first six months of 2024.

No dividend was declared or changed during the period. PBYI does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and Investor Focus Areas

Management reiterated its financial guidance, including net product revenue of $192 million to $198 million, royalty revenue of $20 million to $24 million, and net income of $23 million to $28 million. For the third quarter, total revenue is expected to fall between $48 million and $51 million, with net income (GAAP) of $2 million to $4 million. One notable update was a slight increase in the expected gross-to-net adjustment, which reflects the portion of gross sales deducted for discounts, rebates, co-pay assistance, and related expenses. For the full year, this adjustment is now anticipated between 21.5% and 22.0%.

Puma's outlook relies on continued growth and resilience from NERLYNX and the successful advancement of its pipeline, particularly alisertib. Management calls attention to several areas for investors to monitor: NERLYNX's competitive position as the company's only currently marketed product, the timing and eventual results of clinical trials for potential new drugs, and the evolution of gross-to-net ratios and royalty trends. Adding revenue diversification beyond NERLYNX remains a major focus, with efforts underway to seek new pipeline assets for in-licensing or acquisition, but no new deals have been announced as of the quarter close.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.