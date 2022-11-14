Puma Expands Partnership With Foot Locker

(RTTNews) - German multinational corporation Puma SE has expanded its partnership with American sportswear and footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

The expanded partnership will focus on basketball and the creation of exclusive product collections that meet the demands of next-generation market segment.

The companies also plan to roll out hyper-relevant creator engagements and brand partnerships that specifically resonate with a younger audience.

"PUMA's long-standing relationship with Foot Locker has played an instrumental role in our ability to drive innovation and push the boundaries of sports, fashion, and technology globally," said Bob Philion, President of PUMA North America. "Our enhanced partnership not only provides us with additional opportunities for collaboration and growth, but it will enable us to provide even greater experiences and inclusion for our evolving customer base around the world."

Puma and Foot Locker have planned a series of exclusive collections and product collaborations with highly influential ambassadors reaching Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Puma and Foot Locker will partner with Pokémon Company International and Niantic, publisher of the popular Pokémon GO mobile game, to turn, for the next six months, 400 Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker stores across the U.S. and the PUMA NYC Flagship store into Gyms and Poké Stops in Pokémon GO.

PUMA x PAW PATROL, a new collection of playful and sporty styles for kids will be available at exclusively at Kids Foot Locker and Foot Locker in North America starting November 25.

