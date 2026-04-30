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PUMA CFO Markus Neubrand To Step Down; Appoints Mark Langer As Successor

April 30, 2026 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PUMA SE (PUM.DE), on Thursday, announced that Chief Financial Officer Markus Neubrand will step down from his role effective April 30 and appointed Mark Langer as CFO and Member of the Management Board, effective May 1.

Langer will be responsible for Finance, Tax, Legal, Investor Relations and Internal Audit.

The company said that Neubrand will leave the company on September 30.

Langer brings more than 25 years most recently serving as CFO and Member of the Managing Board at Douglas AG, and previously held senior leadership roles at HUGO BOSS AG, including CEO and CFO.

The company said the departure was mutually agreed upon between the company and Neubrand.

On Wednesday, PUMA SE closed trading at 24.68 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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