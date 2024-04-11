Puma Biotech (PBYI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Puma Biotech (PBYI) closed the most recent trading day at $5.49, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 3.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Puma Biotech in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 277.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.53 million, down 21.34% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.51 per share and a revenue of $220.22 million, signifying shifts of -23.88% and -6.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Puma Biotech should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.69% lower. At present, Puma Biotech boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Puma Biotech is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.42.

Also, we should mention that PBYI has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 1.9 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

