PulteGroup (PHM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.92, changing hands as low as $111.65 per share. PulteGroup Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHM's low point in its 52 week range is $88.07 per share, with $142.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.17. The PHM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

