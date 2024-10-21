PulteGroup Earnings Preview

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PulteGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.13.

Investors in PulteGroup are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.31, leading to a 2.47% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at PulteGroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 3.27 2.36 3.22 2.84 EPS Actual 3.58 2.87 3.28 2.90 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup were trading at $149.04 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about PulteGroup

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on PulteGroup.

PulteGroup has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $146.5, the consensus suggests a potential 1.7% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Toll Brothers and TopBuild, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Toll Brothers, with an average 1-year price target of $155.2, suggesting a potential 4.13% upside. As per analysts' assessments, TopBuild is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $458.33, suggesting a potential 207.52% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Toll Brothers and TopBuild are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PulteGroup Outperform 9.81% $1.39B 7.36% Toll Brothers Outperform 1.50% $742.00M 5.09% TopBuild Buy 3.67% $423.92M 5.95%

Key Takeaway:

PulteGroup ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About PulteGroup

PulteGroup Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes, and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. It also offers homebuyers mortgage financing, title, and insurance agency services through its financial services segment.

PulteGroup: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PulteGroup's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.81% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PulteGroup's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PulteGroup's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PulteGroup's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for PulteGroup visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.