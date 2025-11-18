PulteGroup to Boost Footprint by Debuting in the Cincinnati Market

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM is further reinforcing its market leadership in the Midwest with plans to expand its homebuilding operations into the Cincinnati market in Ohio.



Building on its strong performance in Cleveland and Columbus, this move represents a natural strategic progression. With housing demand remaining robust in the region, the company believes that its focus on quality homes and customer experience will deliver meaningful long-term value for both Cincinnati residents and PulteGroup shareholders.



Moreover, PHM expects to develop communities across its portfolio of brands in the Cincinnati area for serving first-time, move-up and active-adult homebuyers.



PHM stock lost 3.8% during yesterday’s trading hours and moved down 0.6% in the after-hours.

PulteGroup’s Expanding Market Footprint

PulteGroup’s broad and diversified operating platform, which spans more than 47 major markets, continues to be a core strength. This continues to serve the company in the U.S. housing market, where home-buying demand has been challenging.



Since the beginning of 2025, the company has seen improved demand across several regions, particularly in parts of the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast, with notable strength in markets such as Cleveland, Charlotte, the Coastal Carolinas, Tennessee and the Washington, D.C.-Northern Virginia corridor. Despite ongoing affordability challenges and softer consumer confidence, PulteGroup has continued to invest strategically, deploying $3.8 billion in land acquisition and development year to date (YTD), including $1.3 billion in the third quarter alone. These investments keep the company firmly on track to meet its full-year 2025 land spend target of approximately $5 billion.



PulteGroup maintains a positive outlook, underpinned by moderating interest rates and the strength of its balanced, multi-market operating strategy. Its extensive geographic reach and diversified buyer base offer significant flexibility, allowing the company to continue generating solid cash flows and attractive returns despite broader housing market pressures.

PHM's Share Price Performance

Shares of PHM have gained 3.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 11% decline. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties and low demand housing market, the company is expected to continue benefiting from an effective balance between build-to-order and spec sales, with a focus on land investment strategy.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PHM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PulteGroup carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector have been discussed below:



Everus Construction Group Inc. ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Everus Construction delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.8%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 31.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everus Construction’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 25.4% and 27.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's stock has gained 5.7% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.6% and 31%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average. Comfort Systems USA’s stock has gained 114.6% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.4% and 80.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.