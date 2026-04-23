Markets
PHM

PulteGroup Board Approves $1.5 Bln Increase To Share Repurchase Authorization

April 23, 2026 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup (PHM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $1.5 billion increase to the company's share repurchase authorization. This increase brings the current share repurchase authorization to $2.1 billion.

Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO, said: "Over the past 10 years, we have invested $38 billion into our business while returning $9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

In the first quarter, the company repurchased 2.4 million of its common shares outstanding for $308 million, or an average price of $127.39 per share. The company ended the quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 12.3%, and a cash balance of $1.8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.