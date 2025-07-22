Pulse Seismic Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$9.56 million, or C$0.19 per share. This compares with C$1.34 million, or C$0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 190.6% to C$18.31 million from C$6.30 million last year.

Pulse Seismic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$9.56 Mln. vs. C$1.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.19 vs. C$0.03 last year. -Revenue: C$18.31 Mln vs. C$6.30 Mln last year.

