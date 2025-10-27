Pulse Seismic Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) reported Loss for third quarter of -C$1.50 million

The company's bottom line came in at -C$1.50 million, or -C$0.03 per share. This compares with -C$1.41 million, or -C$0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to C$3.42 million from C$2.73 million last year.

Pulse Seismic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

