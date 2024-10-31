Pulse Biosciences Reports Q3 2024 Financials and Developments

Pulse Biosciences Inc ( (PLSE) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pulse Biosciences Inc presented to its investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a bioelectric medicine company focused on advancing its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation technology, which has applications in various medical fields including atrial fibrillation treatment.

In its latest earnings report, Pulse Biosciences announced key developments in its clinical programs and financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company has made strides in placing its medical systems at several sites in the U.S. and Europe, with plans for pivotal clinical trials in the U.S. set for mid-2025.

The company’s financial performance showed an increase in total costs and expenses to $13.7 million for the quarter, driven by stock-based and other compensations, while the net loss rose to $12.7 million from $10.6 million the previous year. Despite the losses, the company holds a strong cash position of $79 million, bolstered by a recent rights offering.

Looking ahead, Pulse Biosciences is poised to begin pivotal clinical trials in the U.S. for its devices next year, with an aim to commercialize its technology further. The management remains focused on expanding its clinical and regulatory capacities to support anticipated growth.

