Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Q3 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) (PLSE) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$10.566 million, or -$0.19 per share. This compares with -$18.039 million, or -$0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$10.566 Mln. vs. -$18.039 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.19 vs. -$0.49 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.