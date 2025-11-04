Pulsar Enters Denitive Agreement With Oscillate To Acquire Quantum Hydrogen

(RTTNews) - Pulsar Helium (PLSR.L) has signed a denitive agreement with Oscillate plc to supersede the non-binding term sheet announced on September 2, 2025, to acquire up to 100% of Oscillate's wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum Hydrogen, in an all-share deal. Pulsar is to acquire 80% of the issued share capital of Quantum from Oscillate in consideration of the issuance of new Pulsar common shares having an aggregate value of $400 thousand, and to be issued in ve equal monthly tranches of $80 thousand each over a five-month period commencing upon receipt of TSXV approval.

Pulsar has also been granted the option to acquire the remaining 20% of the Quantum shares from Oscillate within eighteen months for an additional $400 thousand in Pulsar shares.

