Pullen Sells $3 Million of TETRA Technologies Stock

Key Points

Sold 384,274 shares of TETRA Technologies; estimated transaction value $2.96 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value declined by $1.1 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes.

Transaction value equaled approximately 1.5% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 310,891 shares, valued at $2.9 million.

TETRA now accounts for 1.53% of fund AUM, placing it outside the top five holdings.

Pullen Investment Management, LLC, reduced its stake in TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) by 384,274 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $2.96 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a Jan. 20, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing published Jan. 20, 2026, Pullen Investment Management, LLC sold 384,274 shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.96 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The position’s quarter-end value fell by $1.08 million, reflecting both trading activity and changes in share price.

What else to know

Following the reduction, TTI represents 1.53% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VOO: $11.8 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTI: $9.7 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE: HII: $5.2 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHB: $4.6 million (2.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: LINC: $4.5 million (2.4% of AUM)

As of Jan. 16, 2026, TETRA shares were priced at $11.57, up 132% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 114 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-01-16) $11.57 Market capitalization $1.50 billion Revenue (TTM) $599.11 million Net income (TTM) $108.28 million

Company Snapshot

Offers completion fluids, clear brine fluids, additives, calcium chloride products, and water management services for the oil and gas industry.

Generates revenue through the manufacture and sale of specialized fluids and chemicals, as well as providing water and flowback management services to oil and gas operators globally.

Serves oil and gas exploration and production companies across the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

This energy services firm provides specialized fluids and water management solutions to oil and gas operators worldwide. TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a diversified energy services company specializing in completion fluids, chemical products, and water management solutions for the oil and gas sector. The company leverages a global footprint and technical expertise to support complex drilling and production operations.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of TETRA Technologies have more than doubled over the past year. This follows a year in which the energy services company saw a significant improvement in its profitability compared to 2024. It’s not surprising for a savvy value investor to lock in profits after strong returns.

TETRA was not a top-five holding for Pullen Investment Management in the third quarter. The firm reduced its stake in a medium-sized position and added to its largest investments.

Pullen’s top holdings at the end of the fourth quarter were the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. Combined, these investments represented over 10% of the 13F’s reported AUM.

Savvy investors know that energy is a cyclical industry. Taking profits in an energy supplier like TETRA and rotating into lower-risk stocks through an index fund is a way to maintain exposure to the bull market while reducing risk in an industry-specific play.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

