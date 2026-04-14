The Pullback Created Bargains: Dirt Cheap Stocks Worth Buying With $10,000 Today

Key Points

Chewy has a defensive business model and is seeing strong growth.

E.l.f. Beauty has a big opportunity with Rhode.

Pinterest has been unduly punished and has the backing of a top investor.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy ›

It's been a tumultuous start to the year for the stock market. The war with Iran has created a lot of uncertainty, and the accompanying surge in oil prices raised prices at the gas pump. Combined with earlier pressure from tariffs, consumers are getting squeezed.

That helped lead to the recent market pullback, but often the best time to buy stocks is when there is a lot of uncertainty. Let's look at three dirt cheap stocks to buy now with $10,000 that can be evenly split among the three.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Chewy: A recession-resistant business model

Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.5 times current year fiscal estimates and below 13 times next year's estimates, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock is in the bargain bin. However, the company actually has one of the most defensive business models in the consumer goods space. It primarily sells pet food and other pet necessities that are automatically shipped to its customers regularly. Consumers aren't suddenly going to stop feeding their pets, so it tends to be a very recession-resistant business.

While higher gasoline prices can squeeze gross margins, this is likely temporary. Meanwhile, the company has been working to improve margins through automation, launching more private label brands, leaning into its pet pharmacy and healthcare businesses, and sponsored ads.

Chewy has been seeing solid revenue growth (8.3% on a 52-week basis), while its profitability has grown faster as its margins expand. This is a great under-appreciated stock to buy right now, and you can buy around 130 shares with a $10,000 investment split between these three stocks.

E.l.f. Beauty: A cheap growth stock

Another stock on the discount rack is e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), trading at a forward P/E of just above 15 times the fiscal 2027 (ending March 2027) consensus, despite seeing robust revenue growth. It is also in a generally defensive industry, as cosmetics sales tend to hold up pretty well during periods of consumer spending weakness.

At the same time, e.l.f. has one of the best growth opportunities in front of it in the consumer space. The company has done a tremendous job over the years taking market share in the mass cosmetic industry with its namesake brand, using influencer marketing, and gaining shelf space. Now, it has the opportunity to apply its playbook to its recently acquired Rhode brand, which was one of the hottest skincare brands on the market before it bought it.

Rhode should be e.l.f.'s biggest growth driver moving forward, as it increases the brand's distribution, expands its small product assortment, and plugs it into its marketing machine. Rhode reached more than $200 million in sales within three years just selling a handful of products on its website, so the potential growth opportunity moving forward is just tremendous.

This is a great growth stock to pick up when its valuation is down, and you can add around 50 shares with a $10,000 investment split between it and the other two stocks.

Pinterest: The undervalued turnaround story

With a forward P/E of 10 times 2026 analyst estimates and 8 times 2027 estimates, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock looks like a steal right now for a company that just grew its revenue by 16% last year.

The company has been under pressure due to its advertising ties to larger retailers and the home furnishings space, but Pinterest has really transformed its business over the past few years from a simple online vision board into a shopping discovery platform.

The company continues to see strong user growth, up 12% last quarter, while it has been growing its regional average revenue per user (ARPU) numbers nicely, particularly in international markets. Meanwhile, Pinterest embraced artificial intelligence to help improve the user experience through features like visual search and virtual AI shopping assistants, as well as for advertisers to help them with bidding and conversions.

The company is also backed by activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which recently poured an additional $1 billion into Pinterest through convertible notes to help it fund a major stock buyback while its share price is beaten up. This is a great chance to invest in a stock that looks way oversold alongside one of the best activist investors, and you can purchase about 190 shares with a $10,000 investment split between it, Chewy, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Should you buy stock in Chewy right now?

Before you buy stock in Chewy, consider this:

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Chewy, Pinterest, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy, Pinterest, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.