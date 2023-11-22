Publix Recalls Private Label Egg Custard Pie

(RTTNews) - Publix Super Markets, Inc., an employee-owned supermarket chain, is recalling specific batches of private label Egg Custard Pie citing the possible presence of undeclared coconut, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The affected Egg Custard Pie package may contain a coconut pie.

The recall involves Egg Custard Pie with GTIN# 4141537891, sold between 10/20/2023 and 11/16/2023.

The impacted products were sold at Publix stores in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties between October 20, 2023, and November 16, 2023.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut may get serious life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. However, there have been no reported cases of illness to date.

The firm, which currently operates 1,358 stores, said the potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are asked to return it to their local store for a full refund.

In similar recalls, Hiram, Maine-based Grandy Organics in early November recalled Gluten Free Honey Oat Granola for undeclared coconut.

Kula Brands LLC in October recalled ula Can brand Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer products for undeclared tree nuts (coconut) and milk.

