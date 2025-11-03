Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series I Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRI was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.26% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1%.

