Public Storage files automatic mixed securities shelf

16:50 EST Public Storage (PSA) files automatic mixed securities shelf
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PSA:
- Public Storage price target lowered to $338 from $339 at Scotiabank
- Public Storage price target lowered to $354 from $358 at BofA
- Public Storage price target lowered to $380 from $381 at Barclays
- Public Storage price target lowered to $344 from $358 at RBC Capital
- Public Storage price target lowered to $365 from $375 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.