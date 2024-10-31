Public Storage Appoints Christopher Sambar as COO

Public Storage ( (PSA) ) has issued an announcement.

Public Storage has appointed Christopher Sambar as its principal operating officer, bringing his extensive experience from AT&T Communications. Joining the company in October 2024, Sambar’s new role includes participation in the executive compensation program, with a base salary of $800,000, potential annual incentives, and a significant new hire bonus. His strategic leadership is expected to drive operational excellence and growth at Public Storage.

