Public Service Enterprise to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted PEG’s Q4 Performance

Robust demand growth across the company’s service territories — largely driven by the rapid expansion of data centers and supported by constructive rate decisions secured in prior quarters — is expected to have lifted the top line in the fourth quarter. Rising electricity demand from high-energy-use customers likely strengthened sales volumes.



Continued investments in grid modernization and infrastructure upgrades are anticipated to have improved operational efficiency and service reliability. The implementation of favorable electric and gas base distribution rates is expected to have boosted the company’s bottom line.



However, higher interest expense and operating and maintenance expenses might offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

PEG’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 15.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.59 billion, implying 4.9% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electric sales is pinned at 9,541.5 million kilowatt-hours, up 4% from the figure registered in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total gas sold and transported is pinned at 898 million therms, flat year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Public Service Enterprise this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Public Service Enterprise carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stock to Consider

Investors may consider the following player from the same industry, as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



The AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 1.1%. However, the bottom line increased 12.5% from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.51 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion by 6.7%. The top line also improved 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Duke Energy Corporation's DUK fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.50 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 0.6%. The bottom line also declined 9.6% from $1.66 reported in the year-ago quarter.



DUK’s total operating revenues were $7.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.66 billion by 3.9%. The top line also increased 7.9% from $7.36 billion in the year-ago period.





