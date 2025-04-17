Public Service Enterprise Group's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $41.4 billion , Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG ) is a diversified energy company, primarily serving the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. Through its key subsidiaries, PSE&G and PSEG Power, the company operates in electric and gas utilities, nuclear generation, and energy-related services. The Newark, New Jersey-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Prior to the event, analysts anticipate the utility company to report a profit of $1.43 per share , up 9.2% from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions. In Q4 2024, PEG beat the consensus EPS estimate by 1.2%.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect PEG to report EPS of $4.01, up nearly 9% from $3.68 in fiscal 2024 .

PEG's shares have soared 30% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 5.6% gain and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 22.2% increase over the same time frame.

Shares of PEG fell 1.3% on Feb. 25 despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 earnings . Investors were likely concerned about the year-over-year decline in GAAP EPS to $0.57 and a 35.7% drop in quarterly operating income. Additionally, the company’s total annual revenues declined to $10.3 billion in 2024, despite beating estimates. Rising operating expenses and a notable 17.2% increase in interest expenses may have also contributed to investor caution.

Analysts' consensus rating on Public Service Enterprise stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight "Strong Buys" and 11 "Holds." As of writing, PEG is trading below the average analyst price target of $89.66.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.