Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 07:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $589 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $532 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $718 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $3.222 billion from $2.760 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $589 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $3.222 Bln vs. $2.760 Bln last year.

