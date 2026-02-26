Markets
PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Profit Advances In Full Year

February 26, 2026 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $315 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $362 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $2.915 billion from $2.465 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $315 Mln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.915 Bln vs. $2.465 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.