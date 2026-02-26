Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Profit Advances In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $315 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $362 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $2.915 billion from $2.465 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $315 Mln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.915 Bln vs. $2.465 Bln last year.

