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Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

May 05, 2026 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $741 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $589 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $778 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $3.848 billion from $3.222 billion last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $741 Mln. vs. $589 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $3.848 Bln vs. $3.222 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.28 To $ 4.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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