Public Investment Fund Now Owns 6.80% of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Fintel reports that Public Investment Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.41MM shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 8.79MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is $132.46. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of $111.38.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is $5,570MM, an increase of 15.23%. The projected annual EPS is $4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is a decrease of 95 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.35%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.96% to 176,150K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,548K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 82.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,970K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,694K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,894K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 84,012.40% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,881K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,833K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,729K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

