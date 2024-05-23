News & Insights

Stocks

Public Investment Corp Adjusts Stake in Quilter PLC

May 23, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

The Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited, based in Pretoria, South Africa, has altered its stake in Quilter PLC, with its voting rights crossing a significant threshold on May 20, 2024. They now hold 15.424% of the voting rights in Quilter, marking a decrease from their previous notification of 16.157%. This change in shareholding could influence investor interest and possibly affect Quilter PLC’s stock market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:QLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUILF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.