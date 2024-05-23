Public Investment Corp Adjusts Stake in Quilter PLC

Quilter (GB:QLT) has released an update.

The Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited, based in Pretoria, South Africa, has altered its stake in Quilter PLC, with its voting rights crossing a significant threshold on May 20, 2024. They now hold 15.424% of the voting rights in Quilter, marking a decrease from their previous notification of 16.157%. This change in shareholding could influence investor interest and possibly affect Quilter PLC’s stock market dynamics.

