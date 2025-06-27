Markets

PTT To Supply LNG To Centrica For 10-yr Period

June 27, 2025 — 05:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Centrica and PTT have signed a Heads of Agreement for LNG supply. PTT will supply LNG to Centrica for a 10-year period across a range of destinations in Asia, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028. Centrica said the agreement marks a significant step forward in its strategic efforts to grow LNG portfolio.

Centrica's Chief Executive, Chris O'Shea, said: "This agreement supports our global LNG ambitions and is a testament to the strong partnerships Centrica has built in Asia. LNG is a key part of Centrica's long-term strategy and will continue to play a pivotal role in enabling the energy transition."

RTTNews
