PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Price Target Increased by 15.54% to 80.45

The average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PTCT) has been revised to $80.45 / share. This is an increase of 15.54% from the prior estimate of $69.63 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $123.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from the latest reported closing price of $75.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.23%, an increase of 32.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 94,758K shares. The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 7,746K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,919K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 82.03% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,735K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,435K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,774K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 46.36% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3,247K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446K shares , representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 42.21% over the last quarter.

