PTC Onshape Helps Reditus Space Accelerate Reusable Reentry Capsule

PTC Inc. PTC recently announced that Reditus Space, a manufacturing company focused on delivering sustainable and scalable microgravity access as a service, has selected PTC’s cloud-native Onshape computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform to support the development of its reusable spacecraft and associated hardware.

Reditus Space is preparing for the launch of ENOS Mk1, its first reusable satellite, which is scheduled to lift off in July 2026 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission. The ENOS Mk1 mission will deploy a reusable spacecraft into low Earth orbit, host commercial payloads, remain in orbit for approximately eight weeks and then return safely to Earth for recovery and reuse.

Reditus was initially introduced to PTC through the Onshape Startup Program and used the platform to quickly progress from early concepts to flight-ready designs. As the company advanced toward its first full orbital mission, it transitioned to Onshape Government to meet ITAR and EAR compliance requirements while maintaining speed and agility.

Management highlighted that Reditus Space is redefining how aerospace teams approach orbital logistics and manufacturing. PTC emphasized that its rapid progression from concept to launch-ready hardware highlights the strategic advantage of cloud-native tools, which enable secure collaboration, rapid iteration and regulatory compliance within a single platform.

As aerospace and defense teams face growing demand, faster innovation cycles and stringent security requirements, platforms like Onshape are becoming increasingly critical. By unifying design, data and real-time collaboration, Onshape supports both emerging space companies and established defense contractors in operating with greater speed, confidence and control.

Through Onshape and its broader portfolio, PTC continues to advance its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle by helping manufacturers build a strong product data foundation and extend its value across the enterprise. This foundation enables companies like Reditus Space to accelerate AI-driven transformation, manage product complexity more effectively, meet regulatory and compliance standards and deliver higher-quality products to market more quickly.

Recently, PTC announced that Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. is leveraging its Intelligent Product Lifecycle solutions to modernize product development by unifying design, engineering and operations on a centralized, AI-driven transformation. Lamborghini relies on PTC’s Creo CAD software to design its complex engines.

The company’s solutions help industrial enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate product and service innovation, and boost workforce productivity. The growing clout of the company’s major technology platforms, including its 3D modeling CAD offering Creo, lifecycle management (PLM) solution Windchill, data orchestration (IIoT) offering ThingWorx and experience creation (AR) product Vuforia Studio, is expected to drive the top line.

For fiscal 2026, management projects revenues in the range of $2.65-$2.9 billion, indicating a change of (3)-6% year over year. It targets 7-9% ARR growth for fiscal 2026 and $1 billion in free cash flow, backed by strong deferred ARR and a prospective capital return program to buy back $150-$250 million of stock per quarter. At the midpoint, PTC’s fiscal 2026 outlook signals ongoing double-digit cash flow growth and solid visibility as multi-year ramp contracts kick in.

PTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 20.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry's fall of 14%.



