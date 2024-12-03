News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

PTC, Microsoft And Volkswagen To Develop Generative Artificial Intelligence Copilot

December 03, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PTC (PTC) announced that it has partnered with Microsoft and Volkswagen Group to develop a generative artificial intelligence copilot based on the PTC Codebeamer application lifecycle management solution. The company said the Codebeamer Copilot will support software development in physical products. Codebeamer Copilot is expected to release as a beta to select PTC customers in early 2025.

The development of Codebeamer Copilot builds on Volkswagen Group's adoption of Codebeamer to support software development across its projects. PTC and Volkswagen partnered with Microsoft to help amplify the value of Codebeamer by embedding generative AI with Microsoft Azure AI capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
PTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.