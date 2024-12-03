PTC, Microsoft And Volkswagen To Develop Generative Artificial Intelligence Copilot

(RTTNews) - PTC (PTC) announced that it has partnered with Microsoft and Volkswagen Group to develop a generative artificial intelligence copilot based on the PTC Codebeamer application lifecycle management solution. The company said the Codebeamer Copilot will support software development in physical products. Codebeamer Copilot is expected to release as a beta to select PTC customers in early 2025.

The development of Codebeamer Copilot builds on Volkswagen Group's adoption of Codebeamer to support software development across its projects. PTC and Volkswagen partnered with Microsoft to help amplify the value of Codebeamer by embedding generative AI with Microsoft Azure AI capabilities.

